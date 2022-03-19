Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.06).

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.