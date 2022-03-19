Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 1,599,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

