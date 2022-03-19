Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Tower were worth $134,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

American Tower stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,679. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

