Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,884 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.33. 3,552,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

