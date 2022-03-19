Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.74 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $17,927,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

