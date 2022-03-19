Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $29.79 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,220 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.94. 3,549,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.