Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $98.46 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $98,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,781,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,742. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

