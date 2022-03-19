Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 691,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,755. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.66.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.