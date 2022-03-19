Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,931 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $117,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

