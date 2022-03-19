Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,929 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,706. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.