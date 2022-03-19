Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 419,339 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 962,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419,339 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $89,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $79.41. 28,056,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,018,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

