Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,769 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.32. 7,692,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,342. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.