Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.