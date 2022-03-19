Reviewing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triumph Bancorp and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $116.52, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 25.56% 15.09% 1.91% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 5.52 $112.97 million $4.36 22.26 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.