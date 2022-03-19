Reviewing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Vision $2.08 billion 1.73 $128.24 million $1.42 31.09

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Warby Parker and National Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 3 5 0 2.63 National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38

Warby Parker presently has a consensus price target of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. National Vision has a consensus price target of $55.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment consists of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

