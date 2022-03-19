RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

