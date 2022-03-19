RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

RFIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.32 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

