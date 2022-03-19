Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

RIO stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

