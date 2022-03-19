Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

