Robert W. Baird Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

