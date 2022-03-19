Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.