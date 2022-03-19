Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $468.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.80 and its 200-day moving average is $463.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

