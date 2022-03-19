Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Buys 53,500 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,088.43).

ROL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million and a PE ratio of 253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

