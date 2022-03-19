Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

