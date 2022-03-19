Royal Bank of Canada Increases NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

