Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.88. 1,148,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,331. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.