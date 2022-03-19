Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

GLEN opened at GBX 479.25 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.09. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

