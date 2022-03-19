RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.47 ($66.45).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

