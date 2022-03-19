Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

