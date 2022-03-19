RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as €37.80 ($41.54) and last traded at €37.36 ($41.05). Approximately 2,714,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.05 ($40.71).

The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.53.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

