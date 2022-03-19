RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.46

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.46 ($37.87) and traded as high as €37.97 ($41.73). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.05 ($40.71), with a volume of 3,283,115 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.89 and a 200-day moving average of €34.51.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)
See Also
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.