Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYAN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

