Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $90.45

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.45, but opened at $86.80. Ryanair shares last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 36,883 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

