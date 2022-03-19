Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.
Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 493,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
