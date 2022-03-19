Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 493,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

