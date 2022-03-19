S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

SANT opened at €14.53 ($15.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($26.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

