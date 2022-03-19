SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $307.02 million and $72,560.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

