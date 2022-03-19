Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,243.26

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.26 ($16.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.88). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,298 ($16.88), with a volume of 1,151,863 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,470 ($19.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,423 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,262.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

In other news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,978.50 ($16,877.11).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

