Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:SGA opened at $23.20 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.58.
Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.