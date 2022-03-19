Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $380.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

