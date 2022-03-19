Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.08. Samsara shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,962 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

