Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

