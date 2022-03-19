Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SANA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 879,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 872,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

