Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.95). 119,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 186,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.82).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.10. The firm has a market cap of £105.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

About Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG)

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.