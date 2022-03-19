Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

