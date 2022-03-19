Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

