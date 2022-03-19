Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 830,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,786. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

