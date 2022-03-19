Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. 11,105,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

