Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.