Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.