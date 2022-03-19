Sciencast Management LP Acquires 5,021 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,513. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

