Sciencast Management LP Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,644 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 128,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,029,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

